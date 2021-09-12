https://www.thepiratescove.us/2021/09/12/la-times-wants-party-of-death-to-act-to-protect-abortion-on-demand/

By Congress, the editorial board of the LA Times means Democrats, and, I say, bring it on (article available at Yahoo News if LAT paywall blocks you)

Editorial: To stop the Texas abortion law, Congress has to act For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe vs. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.

Please point where in the Constitution it mentions abortion? The LA Times has, on the flip side, published multiple editorials recently, such as here and here, calling for banning firearms and restricting ownership beyond people, like criminals, who shouldn’t have them. They even want 18 year olds blocked (yet want 16 year olds to be able to vote).

As states came up with a profusion of unconstitutional restrictions, including bans on abortions early in pregnancy, federal district and appellate courts batted them down one after the other. The courts have stopped a dozen state laws that would have banned early abortions. The relentless onslaught finally paid off for states determined to roll back abortion rights. Last week, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, refused to block, even temporarily, an abominable Texas law that effectively disallows abortions when cardiac activity can be detected — starting at about six weeks of pregnancy, when most women don’t even know they are pregnant — and empowers citizens to enforce it by suing anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

Amazingly, women can still travel to other states to get an abortion, which Democrats are pushing as an alternative to birth control for people who have irresponsible sex with people they don’t want to have a child with when they don’t want a child.

It’s time for the U.S. Congress to pass a law codifying the tenets of Roe vs. Wade and stop state lawmakers’ attempts to chip away the right to an abortion. The identical House and Senate bills — both called the Women’s Health Protection Act — would not just guarantee the right to an abortion but would outlaw the absurd and unnecessary restrictions that states have put on women and abortion providers. The House bill has 205 cosponsors. The Senate bill has 48. Both bills had spent years languishing in their chambers. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House version will be ready for a vote when Congress returns from recess.

If it’s a Constitutional Right, why is it necessary to pass a law? Further, that WHP Act pretty much stops all restrictions on abortion, allowing unfettered abortions up to birth. As National Review notes

The Women’s Health Protection Act, reintroduced last week in both the House and the Senate, would strike down any abortion law or regulation that isn’t applied to a “medically comparable procedure,” and the legislation leaves it up to abortion doctors to determine what counts as a medically comparable procedure. That means the federal legislation would strike down popular state laws establishing 24-hour waiting periods before an abortion is performed, informed-consent laws, bans on sex-selective abortions, and many health and safety regulations.

Democrats are even upset with Mississippi’s law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks, which is the timeline that almost every single European nation uses. Back to LA Times

At the moment, the bill stands a better chance of passing in the House than it does in the Senate. But there’s good reason to put it to a vote in Congress: We get to see which of the people’s representatives are willing to support a woman’s constitutional right to seek an abortion — and, perhaps more importantly, which do not.

I agree, they should put it to a vote, and allow debate, because we will get to hear the extremists argue for killing the unborn because of lazy parents, because Democrats have done away with telling people they should use contraception to avoid pregnancy. With the 2022 midterms coming up, it will be an eye opener for the average citizen, including those who aren’t the hardcore Democrats and the usually-lean-Democrat Independents, as to how extreme the Democratic Party is.

