https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/lara-logan-drops-dynamite-fox-news-segment-on-bidens-sweeping-vaccine-mandates/

On Thursday, “President” Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. broke another of his promises by requiring vaccine mandates on most, but not all, American citizens. The next day, Fox News aired a terrific seven-minute segment by Lara Logan titled “Mandate Nation,” and it’s really worth watching (see below).

Ms. Logan began the show reporting on new directives to OSHA not to report on COVID vaccine side-effects. She then segued into recent reports from the U.K. and Israel that report on serious problems with the vaccines.

One feature of the segment that conservatives will appreciate is the montages from other channels, like MSNBC and CNN. Their “commentators” are so crazed that it’s surreal. These un-American fools actually think Biden “didn’t go far enough.”

The Biden Mandates are a civil rights issue, and they should appall lovers of freedom. Do watch Lara: (If YouTube takes down the video, you can also find it at FoxNews.com after you sit through a commercial or two.)

Jon N. Hall of ULTRACON OPINION is a programmer from Kansas City. Image: Fox News via Zabar10 Shows on YouTube. If you would like to comment on this or any other American Thinker article or post, we invite you to visit the American […]