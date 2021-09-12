https://www.rollcall.com/2021/09/10/house-committee-demands-answers-on-afghanistan/

“This is exactly what we need to do,” Smith said of the commission on Sept. 2 during the final hours of the marathon markup.

In keeping with that appetite for answers, the committee report directs the Pentagon to produce a bevy of documents about Afghanistan. Although report language is not binding, the department’s leaders generally heed such requests.

For example, the committee wants an official assessment of how the Defense Department’s “production and communication” of intelligence about Afghanistan could have worked better, particularly this year, and how to improve it in the future.

U.S. intelligence services, by all accounts so far, failed to ascertain the fragility of the Afghan forces and the likelihood the Taliban would finish its long-gathering takeover of the country in days, not weeks or months, as had been the worst-case prediction of U.S. spy agencies.

Members are interested, too, in “understanding the strategic decision” of Defense Department leaders to shut down the Bagram air base outside of Kabul in July, leaving the Hamid Karzai airport, located closer to the densely populated city center, as the only major airfield available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

