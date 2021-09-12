https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/left-suddenly-alarmed-at-police-cyber-tracking-of-citizens/

Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here A vexing thing about slippery slopes: The boulders tumbling down them don’t know which heads they bop on the way to the ground. Progressives are suddenly up in arms about the Los Angeles Police Department tracking the social media activities of civilians. Apparently, leftist activists have begun to feel the sting of this Orwellian law enforcement action. Yet they were strangely silent, if not flat-out applauding, when the LAPD started rolling out this protocol in the name of “combating hate” only a few years ago. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) “The Los Angeles Police Department authorizes its officers to engage in extensive surveillance of social media without internal monitoring of the nature or effectiveness of the searches, according to the results of a public records request filed by the Brennan Center.” So reads the shocking September 8 report from the leftist organization funded by progressive globalist heavyweight “philanthropists” such as George Soros, the Ford Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

As a certain New York Police Department officer once said while spending a not-so-delightful Christmas in L.A.: “Welcome to the party, pal.” ‘This Has Serious Implications’

The folks at the […]