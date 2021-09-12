https://www.oann.com/lil-nas-x-wins-video-of-the-year-prize-at-mtv-video-music-awards/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lil-nas-x-wins-video-of-the-year-prize-at-mtv-video-music-awards



2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 – Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni 2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 – Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

September 13, 2021

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Rapper Lil Nas X won the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday when “Montero” was named video of the year.

Lil Nas X beat Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy “WAP,” and Justin Bieber’s “Popstar” collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

