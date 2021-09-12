https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/12/lol-yes-its-a-thing-now-thread-shows-multiple-college-football-crowds-and-more-chanting-fk-joe-biden-and-its-a-glorious-thing-watch/
The future of America right here, folks.
We love it.
Heh.
So I guess this is become a regular thing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ALeq9Dkulf
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021
Pretty sure it’s not a good thing when, ‘F**K JOE BIDEN’ becomes a catchphrase, Democrats.
Just sayin’.
But wait … here’s another!
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021
The honesty of American youth.
And there’s more.
Fuck Joe Biden! 👊🏼🇺🇸👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/yt9MUz05lI
— Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) September 11, 2021
Thousands and thousands of people getting along and chanting together.
HA HA HA HA
Never been happier for #RollTide#FuckJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/4VHYDoMngC
— 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓮 𝓚𝓷𝓮𝓮𝔃𝓮™ (@MinteeKneeze) September 11, 2021
Roll Tide.
“WE WANT TRUMP” chants are breaking out right now at the Holyfield fight
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021
Awww, that’s sweet.
And now “FUCK JOE BIDEN” chants are echoing in the arena
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021
OUCH.
ROFL!!!
So much for that narrative pushing the sweet old Uncle Joe type, right Democrats?
Fuck Joe Biden is becoming our national catchphrase.
Say it loud, I say it proud,#FuckJoeBiden
— Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) September 12, 2021
Seeing a trend here, Team Biden.
Have fun with that.
We certainly are.
***
