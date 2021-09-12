https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/12/lol-yes-its-a-thing-now-thread-shows-multiple-college-football-crowds-and-more-chanting-fk-joe-biden-and-its-a-glorious-thing-watch/

The future of America right here, folks.

We love it.

Heh.

Pretty sure it’s not a good thing when, ‘F**K JOE BIDEN’ becomes a catchphrase, Democrats.

Just sayin’.

But wait … here’s another!

The honesty of American youth.

And there’s more.

Thousands and thousands of people getting along and chanting together.

HA HA HA HA

Roll Tide.

Awww, that’s sweet.

OUCH.

ROFL!!!

So much for that narrative pushing the sweet old Uncle Joe type, right Democrats?

Seeing a trend here, Team Biden.

Have fun with that.

We certainly are.

***

Related:

And BOOM: Robert O’Neill — Navy SEAL who shot bin Laden — DROPS Biden with 1 MERCILESS tweet after seeing him BOOED at 9/11 Memorial (watch)

Awww, someone has a SAD: When asked what he’s thinking about on 9/11, Biden exploits the dead to whine about ‘F Biden’ signs

‘This guy doesn’t take responsibility for ANYTHING’: Gov. DeSantis comes out SWINGING at Biden and his BS vaccine mandate and DAMN (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...