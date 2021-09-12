https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/09/12/maher-says-the-left-is-embarrassing-him-but-hes-not-giving-up-on-them-n415276

HBO show host Bill Maher takes heat from the left when he criticizes them. During this week’s installment of his show, Real Time with Bill Maher, he addressed that criticism. His panel of guests was discussing racism, specifically how racism is being taught in schools.

What easier way is there to criticize the left than on the subject of racism? Maher is not one to pass an opportunity to criticize either side of the political aisle but the left is used to his being on their side. So, when he’s had enough and drops a truth bomb or two when they embarrass him, his description, not mine, he is brutally honest. He doesn’t plan to stop being liberal but the left just embarrasses him sometimes.

“When people say to me sometimes, ‘boy, you go after the Left a lot these days, why?’ I’m like ‘Because you’re embarrassing me!’” – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/u8kjGqExmr — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) September 11, 2021

He’s right, of course. The most ironic demands coming for the people demanding racial equality and justice are those demanding segregation. They pit black versus white Americans as though the solution is for separate communities, schools, and businesses. Black Lives Matter protests and rallies demonize white people at the encouragement of its leaders. School teachers make lesson plans that include making young children hyper-aware of race. The truth is that kids don’t care about skin color. It only becomes an issue if adults make a big deal about it. While the woke among us what to point fingers and blame white people for racist attitudes, the same can be said of liberals, only in the reverse. It’s crazy.

There is no reason to have two national anthems, other than to racially divide Americans. Maher talks about Alicia Keys singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, now referred to as the black national anthem during the NFL’s 2021 opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before “The Star-Spangled Banner”. We know the NFL is the worst when it comes to taking knees and bowing to the politics of the left when fans just want to watch a football game but apparently the organization has decided to double down with its stupidness. It will also allow players to promote social justice slogans on helmet decals, run PSAs, and signs. It’s all part of a 10-year, $250 million pledge to fight racism.

The NFL’s decision to include the Black national anthem comes after it was featured at some games during the previous season, including at Super Bowl LV, when players from the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs linked arms as Keys performed the song. At Thursday’s game, Keys was joined by members of the historically black university Florida A&M Concert Choir as the teams stood in their end zones on the field.

Florida A&M choir throwing down Lift Every Voice and Sing better known as the Black National Anthem..Both teams stayed on field and stand attention in both end zones#DALvsTB #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/WrZLxO1rRO — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 10, 2021

One of the people on the panel was a journalism professor, Christina Bellantoni, and her attitude was a perfect illustration of what Maher was talking about. All of the panel participants were white, by the way, a fact that Raw Story felt important to point out. Bellantoni opined that the college students she teaches are the most empathetic of any generation and want to change the world. Maher rightly mocked her for trying to explain that this generation is any different from any other. She actually tried to say that this generation of young people is less selfish than previous generations and slapped Baby Boomers along the way. She did so while sitting next to conservative-turned-liberal boomer George Will. She is as big a part of the problem as any other person on the left.

HBO has ordered two more seasons of Maher’s show. The show has been on for 19 seasons. I lost interest in his show years ago but he may increase his audience if he moves a little more to the center with some common sense honesty towards the left’s agenda. Race baiters and liberal grifters have no desire to live in a united country. Their livelihoods depend on division and anger among the population. Segregation by race is going backward, there is nothing progressive about that.

