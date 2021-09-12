https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/571890-manchin-responds-to-ocasio-cortez-tweet-continue-to-divide-divide

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinSunday shows preview: Biden issues new vaccine mandates; House committee marks up .5T reconciliation bill ATF nominee’s fall is just latest defeat for gun control advocates On The Money — The Democratic divide on taxes MORE (D-W.Va.) on Sunday responded to criticism from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez raises over 0K for Texas pro-choice groups Manchin, Sanders set for clash over Biden spending package Ocasio-Cortez fires back after Palin labels her a ‘fake feminist’: ‘Call 1-800 CRY NOW’ MORE (D-N.Y.), who claimed in a tweet that Manchin has huddled “weekly” with personnel from Exxon, contending that such attacks “continue to divide, divide, divide.”

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Manchin denied having any such meetings with Exxon or other fossil fuel lobbyists.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” Manchin told host Dana Bash Dana BashThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Questions on Biden agenda; unemployment benefits to end Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers Klobuchar points to Texas abortion law in discussing potential Breyer retirement MORE. “I keep my door open for everybody. It’s totally false.”

He also said “superlatives” such as the one used by Ocasio-Cortez are “just awful” and “continue to divide, divide, divide.”

“I don’t know that young lady that well. I really don’t. I have met her one time, I think, between sets here. But that’s it. So we have not had any conversations. She just speculating and saying things because she wants to,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez earlier this month tweeted in response to an op-ed in which Manchin said he would not support a $3.5 trillion spending bill, saying the senator “has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills.”

“It’s killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation,” the progressive lawmaker added.

Manchin has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called “bipartisan” fossil fuel bills. It’s killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this “bipartisan” corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation. https://t.co/KW8w7HUhvT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2021

The criticism from Ocasio-Cortez was sparked by Manchin’s opposition to a $3.5 trillion price tag for Democrats’ reconciliation spending bill, which needs full support from the caucus to pass in the evenly divided Senate.

Democrats are looking to advance the package — which includes a number of President Biden Joe BidenFBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order Afghan pilots to be transferred to US base after fleeing to Uzbekistan: WSJ NATO head says alliance signed off on US withdrawal from Afghanistan MORE’s legislative priorities for education, health care and child care — through reconciliation, which will allow the party to buck a Republican filibuster by requiring only a simple majority vote.

With that strategy, however, all Senate Democrats must remain banded together.

When pressed on Sunday by Bash on criticism from a number of Democrats that Manchin is opposing the bill because he is “bought and paid for by corporate donors,” the senator said he is against the legislation “because it makes no sense at all.”

“You’re entitled to your own facts — I mean, your own opinions. You’re just not entitled to create your own facts to support it. And that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Manchin said.

Manchin previously called for a “pause” in deliberations on the reconciliation bill, which many of his colleagues in the upper chamber are against.

The Hill has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment on Manchin’s latest remarks.

