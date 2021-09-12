https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/12/metaphor-alert-fans-at-fedex-field-soaked-by-apparent-sewage-pipe-break/

An apparent leak from a sewage pipe sent fans fleeing for dryer ground at today’s season opener between the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx field.

Watch:

And then they lost the game 20-16:

Well, if they do decide to sue, there’s no shortage of lawyers in the D.C. area:

And talk about a metaphor alert:

Even members of Congress are mocking the team:

Nope:

***

