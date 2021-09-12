https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/12/metaphor-alert-fans-at-fedex-field-soaked-by-apparent-sewage-pipe-break/

An apparent leak from a sewage pipe sent fans fleeing for dryer ground at today’s season opener between the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx field.

Watch:

“It’s sewage” according to these Washington Football fans at FedEx Field @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball

(🎥I/G tommyob5) pic.twitter.com/iCYNQOzosF — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 12, 2021

And then they lost the game 20-16:

There is literal sewage leaking in the stands of FedEx Field. Can’t be a great omen for the #WashingtonFootball Team. https://t.co/mJaOB2h2nq — NFL Spin Zone (@NFLSpinZone) September 12, 2021

Well, if they do decide to sue, there’s no shortage of lawyers in the D.C. area:

I cannot tell you how much I would sue for if sewage spilled on me while watching a football game…. I am DISTRAUGHT for these people. — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) September 12, 2021

And talk about a metaphor alert:

Even members of Congress are mocking the team:

Siri: Please describe the Dan Snyder era https://t.co/pmcWXeiJNj — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) September 12, 2021

Nope:

Yeah I don’t think a name change is gonna help this franchise https://t.co/SWkohi2LOV — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) September 12, 2021

***

