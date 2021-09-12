https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/12/metaphor-alert-fans-at-fedex-field-soaked-by-apparent-sewage-pipe-break/
An apparent leak from a sewage pipe sent fans fleeing for dryer ground at today’s season opener between the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx field.
Watch:
“It’s sewage”
according to these Washington Football fans at FedEx Field @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball
(🎥I/G tommyob5) pic.twitter.com/iCYNQOzosF
— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 12, 2021
And then they lost the game 20-16:
There is literal sewage leaking in the stands of FedEx Field.
Can’t be a great omen for the #WashingtonFootball Team. https://t.co/mJaOB2h2nq
— NFL Spin Zone (@NFLSpinZone) September 12, 2021
Well, if they do decide to sue, there’s no shortage of lawyers in the D.C. area:
I cannot tell you how much I would sue for if sewage spilled on me while watching a football game….
I am DISTRAUGHT for these people.
— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) September 12, 2021
And talk about a metaphor alert:
Heavy-handed metaphor alert https://t.co/UP1caW74Le
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 12, 2021
Even members of Congress are mocking the team:
Siri: Please describe the Dan Snyder era https://t.co/pmcWXeiJNj
— US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) September 12, 2021
Nope:
Yeah I don’t think a name change is gonna help this franchise https://t.co/SWkohi2LOV
— Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) September 12, 2021
***