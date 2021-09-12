https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/12/nancy-pelosi-angers-libs-after-saying-america-needs-a-big-strong-republican-party/

Is this a joke?

Nancy Pelosi wants us to believe that American “needs a big, strong Republican Party”:

Speaker Pelosi: “I say to my Republican friends, take back your party. The country needs a big, strong Republican Party. And I say that as a leader in the Democratic Party… Don’t have it be a cult of personality on the extreme, extreme, extreme right.” pic.twitter.com/dpfDI6xy9U — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2021

If this were anywhere close to being true, wouldn’t she encourage Illinois Dems to save Adam Kinzkinger’s seat?

If IL Dems’ congressional map looks anything like their legislative maps, here’s a guess of what to expect: – 13D-5R (left) to 14D-3R (right) w/ Kinzinger axed

– #IL13 Davis (R) from Trump +3 to Biden +18

– #IL17 from Trump +2 to Biden +8

– all other Dem seats Biden +14 or more pic.twitter.com/NljkP3YmT6 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 31, 2021

And blue-check libs are not amused:

Pelosi says this every few months because she means it. She values “reasonable” Republicans as a way to tamp down lefties in her caucus. Without a GOP to work with, who would pump the brakes on meaningful progress that might cut into profits or wealthy pockets… including hers? https://t.co/yEa28VVzZ1 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 10, 2021

Why would anyone support this lmao https://t.co/VqoeBiH3JD — Jake Flores (@feraljokes) September 12, 2021

Hard to imagine worse messaging here. https://t.co/NBtRJW18YD — Max Berger (@maxberger) September 10, 2021

No. Destroy the GOP like it’s 1934. https://t.co/PTT9Np73YU — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 10, 2021

What a total load of BS https://t.co/Dku5v6zGY1 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) September 10, 2021

The good news is she will likely get her wish come 2024:

She’s going to get her wish: The GOP is about to gerrymander control of Congress and the state legislatures for at least the better part of the next decade… https://t.co/9u1jw40q6v — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 12, 2021

