Is this a joke?

Nancy Pelosi wants us to believe that American “needs a big, strong Republican Party”:

If this were anywhere close to being true, wouldn’t she encourage Illinois Dems to save Adam Kinzkinger’s seat?

And blue-check libs are not amused:

The good news is she will likely get her wish come 2024:

