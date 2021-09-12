https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/north-korea-successfully-test-fires-new-long-range-cruise-missiles-on-9-11-hits-target-1500-km-away/

September 11, 2021 on Joe Biden’s watch: The Taliban chanted “death to America” after taking over Afghanistan and North Korea successfully test-fired long-range cruise missiles.

North Korea test-fired new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend and hit targets 1,500 km away, Yonhap reported. The test firings took place on Saturday and Sunday in yet another provocation amid strained relations with the Biden White House.

“The development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance…. has been pushed forward according to the scientific and reliable weapon system development process for the past two years,” the official Korean Central News Agency (state run media) said.

“Detailed tests of missile parts, scores of engine ground thrust tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests, etc. were conducted with success,” it added.

