https://justthenews.com/government/congress/police-arrested-man-driving-pickup-capitol-hill-having-machete-dangerous?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Capitol Police said Monday that officers made an overnight arrest on the driver of a pickup truck on Capitol Hill for allegedly having “prohibited weapons,” according to a news report.

Officers reportedly stopped the vehicle, near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, because it had swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, according to NBC News.

Capitol Police have identified the person arrested as Donald Craighead, 44, of California, and say he was armed with multiple knives, a bayonet and a machete. The arrest happened at about midnight, NBC News also reports.

The truck also allegedly had a picture of a U.S. flag where the license plate should have been.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

