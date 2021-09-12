https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/571900-police-eject-45-arrest-32-during-university-of-wisconsin-football-game

Police arrested 45 and ejected 32 during a University of Wisconsin (UW) football game against Eastern Michigan University on Saturday, WISC-TV reported.

Police said that 30 of the 32 citations were issued to UW students.

Thirty citations were issued for underage alcohol consumption, one was issued for possession of alcohol, and one was issued for violating the university’s code of theft, according to WISC-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final UWPD stats from 9/11/21 Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan football game:

✅ 32 citations (30 underage alcohol)

✅ 45 ejections

✅ 19 paramedic calls

✅ 22 first aid calls

✅ 4 ambulance transports

✅ 3 detox transports

✅ 7 contacts with .20 BAC or higher pic.twitter.com/4Sjgm6CW3S — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) September 12, 2021

Police also said that 22 first-aid calls were made during the game.

UW won its contest against Eastern Michigan 34-7, according to The Associated Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

