A prominent immunologist has come out to admit that he now regrets voting for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election because of the administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm has held positions at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and the Philadelphia VA Hospital, according to Drugwatch, a consumer advocacy organization of which Noorchashm is a contributor. Noorchashm has also assisted in acquiring grants from the National Institutes of Health, as well as “authored more than 65 articles, abstracts and reviews in peer-reviewed medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Immunology, Nature Medicine, American Journal of Transplantation, Critical Care Medicine, and Diabetes.”

Noorchashm is a proponent of COVID-19 vaccines for those without natural immunity, and recently encouraged adults to “get vaxxed, if not immune.” However, Noorchashm is sternly against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, especially for those who have “pre-established acquired immunity” to coronavirus.

Noorchashm is cited in a lawsuit arguing that Michigan State University’s vaccine mandate should include an exemption for those who have COVID-19 antibodies. Jeanna Norris, a 37-year-old Michigan State administrative associate and fiscal officer, filed a lawsuit against the school claiming that she shouldn’t need a vaccine because she contracted coronavirus in 2020 and recovered, and thus has natural immunity.

“I consulted with Dr. Hooman Noorchashm on August 21, 2021 and August 26, 2021 about receiving a vaccine in light of my natural immunity. Dr. Noorchashm advised me that immunization was medically unnecessary,” Norris said in a declaration, WDIV-TV reported on Aug. 30.

Noorchashm slammed Biden’s White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late August for an “irrational focus on mandated vaccination, instead of immunity,” which he claims causes harm by not promoting determination of medical necessity and vaccinating already immune individuals.

The last straw for Noorchashm came when Biden announced his sweeping vaccine mandate last Thursday.

“LET ME BE CLEAR @POTUS: To mandate vaccination of any COVID-recovered American against his/her will is unscientific, unethical and illegal,” Noorchashm wrote on Twitter. “@WhiteHouse U have overstepped and are operating in dangerous territory when it comes to already immune Americans. Cease and desist!”

Noorchashm, who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, instantly regretted helping the Democrat get into the White House.

“I voted for Biden….As a McCain republican. It was an error and I now regret it,” the immunologist tweeted on Friday morning. “Last night’s chest beating press conference by @POTUS was one of the most destructive and divisive speeches ever given by a US president who claims 2 B a well-reasoned uniter, acting on science.”

There are multiple studies that point toward natural immunity being more robust than COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Marty Makary, who also serves as a surgical oncologist and chief of the Johns Hopkins Islet Transplant Center and a professor at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in May that “natural immunity works.”

Makary called the CDC’s dismissal of natural immunity “one of the biggest failures of our current medical leadership,” adding, “I never thought I’d say this, but please ignore the CDC guidance” if a person is vaccinated or has natural immunity.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about a recent Israeli study that found natural immunity from previous COVID-19 infection provided longer-lasting protection against the Delta variant than two shots of the Pfizer vaccine. During his appearance on CNN, Fauci was questioned how he would respond to people who believe natural immunity is as effective or better than vaccines based on the new data.

Fauci, the White House’s top adviser for the COVID-19 pandemic, responded, “I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that.”

