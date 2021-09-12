https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/pulse-pounding-video-shows-moment-deputies-get-ambushed-sheriff-defends-lethal-shooting-evil-can-never-be-dead-enough/

Authorities have released intense video of the moment police were ambushed by a felon with a lengthy criminal record. The frightening firefight in Florida ended with the deputies barely escaping with their lives.

Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies Brian Potters and Tyler Thoman were conducting a traffic stop in Melbourne on Aug. 30. Police dashcam video shows a woman outside her vehicle and another person from the vehicle is leaning against the rear of the vehicle. There is a 2-month-old baby, a dog, and another man in the backseat of the car.

Potters approaches the man sitting in the backseat and strikes up a friendly conversation with him. However, the traffic stop becomes lethal when he asks the man to exit the vehicle. The man begins to get out of the car, and from out of nowhere, he pulls out a rifle that he was hiding and ambushes the deputies by recklessly shooting at them. The deputies and the suspect exchange gunfire, and a total of 61 rounds were fired in the shootout. Both Potters and the suspect are wounded. The limping suspect attempts to sneak up on the deputies, who are taking cover on one side of the police SUV. After […]