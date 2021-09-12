https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/09/12/radical-democrats-introduce-resolution-condemning-climate-of-hate-since-2001-attacks-n1477924

The 20th anniversary of the attacks on America was marked with solemn, tearful remembrance from coast to coast. Thankfully, we have the radical left in Congress to lighten the mood and supply a little much-needed laughter.

Certainly, 9/11 means many things to many people. Take the Taliban in Afghanistan. They marked 9/11 by engaging in the time-honored Islamic tradition of raising a flag over the symbol of their fallen adversary.

Some of the memories are very personal. The laying of a wreath in Shanksville by the widow of a fallen hero or military men and women recalling their rush to the recruitment office that day to enlist.

No such sentimental nonsense occupied the thoughts of the radical members of Congress on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Democrat Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Judy Chu of California seethed with resentment over the treatment of minorities since 9/11. They criticized “the climate of hate that Arab, Muslim, Middle Eastern, South Asian and Sikh communities have experienced in the two decades since September 11, 2001.”

We will never forget 9/11 & those we lost. Neither will we forget the heroism of those who rushed to help.



But while we must continue to stand up to terror, we must ensure that Arab, Muslim, Sikh, & S. Asian American communities are not scapegoated again just for who they are. pic.twitter.com/N8HK9mGXD7 — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) September 11, 2021

There was a short period of time after the attacks during which Muslims were fingered by fearful Americans. But that has long since passed. Now, Muslims aren’t targeted any more than any other minority — certainly less than Jews who remain the number one target of hate crimes.

Of the 5,000 hate crimes cataloged by the FBI in 2019, just 2.6 percent were due to anti-Arab bias, and 4.4 percent were from anti-Asian bias.

The radical Democrats want “action” — now!

Daily Caller:

Recommendations include creating a task force — to review and dismantle policies that “profile and unfairly target” them — and allocating resources to organizations outside of law enforcement to support these communities. Additionally, it calls on the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), The National Institute of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation to study the effects of government targeting and surveillance on physical and mental health.

Yes, the dreaded “task force” will fix things up right away. And since it’s all about the Benjamins, make sure Congress allocates “resources” to the leftist friends and supporters of the Democrat radicals.

Related: Are We Safer Today Than We Were on September 11, 2001?

Perhaps someday, someone can explain how something non-existent like “government targeting and surveillance” of minorities can be “studied” in any way?

The Congresswomen note that “the government… targeted Arab, Muslim, Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Sikh communities with overreaching policing, surveillance, and criminalization policies that resulted in wrongful interrogation, coercion, detention, deportation, arrest and incarceration.” They assert that the Federal Bureau of Investigations and immigration authorities arrested and detained almost 1,200 Muslims following the Sept. 11 attacks, but that none of them were indicted for terrorist activity.

Following the September 11, 2001 attacks there was panic in law enforcement — especially the FBI who knew they had dropped the ball big time. Their zealous pursuit of phantom terrorists in the aftermath of 9/11 has been documented, agents were disciplined where appropriate, and procedures were adopted to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.

All this happened 20 years ago. Just how is the NIH and the National Science Foundation supposed to pick up the thread after 20 years of an investigation into how Americans being nasty to one another because of their race or ethnicity causes mental illness?

The Democrat radicals are just too predictable. Marking a solemn, patriotic occasion by shoehorning their divisive issues into the remembrance is too tone-deaf to be ignorant and accidental. They just aren’t happy unless they are getting most of us angry.

And that’s just crazy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

