A majority of Republicans believe that former President TrumpDonald TrumpCapitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers in Jan. 6 internal probe Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal on 9/11 Will the US emulate China’s tech takedown? MORE should be the leader of the GOP, but they remain divided on whether or not the ex-president would be a strong candidate if he decides to wage a bid in the 2024 election, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by CNN and SSRS, found that 63 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents think Trump should be the leader of the GOP, with 37 percent saying he should not.

When it asked if Republicans would have a better chance of winning the White House in 2024 with Trump or another candidate at the top of the ticket, the numbers were far closer.

Fifty-one percent of respondents said the party would have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 with Trump as their nominee, compared to 49 percent of Republicans who said the party would have a better chance with someone else leading the ticket.

With a margin of error at 2.8 percentage points, Republicans are seemingly deadlocked on if Trump would be a strong candidate if he decides to run in the next election.

The new numbers are a stark difference from polling taken in 2019, which found that Republicans were overwhelmingly confident in Trump’s strength as a candidate.

Seventy-eight percent of respondents in March 2019 said Republicans have a better chance of winning the White House in 2020 with Trump as the party’s nominee, while only 17 percent said the GOP would have stronger odds with someone else. Six percent of respondents said they did not have an opinion.

Trump has been publicly flirting with another bid for the White House for months now, in May saying his decision will make his supporters “very happy.”

In July he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump meets first responders in NY on anniversary of 9/11 Trump says it’s an ‘easy question’ whether he’ll run again Hannity hits Biden’s new vaccine mandates: ‘You will be canceled in society altogether’ MORE that he has made a decision on whether or not he will launch a bid for the 2024 race. On Saturday, he said whether or not he will run is an “easy question.”

CNN’s recent poll found that support for Trump is not equally distributed among demographic groups.

Sixty-nine percent of Republicans without a college degree said the former president should lead the party, compared to 49 percent of respondents who have a college degree.

Seventy-two percent of conservatives polled said Trump should be the leader of the GOP, while 49 percent of the smaller group of moderates in the party said the same.

The numbers also contrasted when it came to self-identified Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who believe Trump should lead the party, 71 percent to 51 percent.

The poll surveyed 2,119 individuals between Aug. 3 and Sept. 7.

The questions probing support for Trump among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents surveyed 1,050 people.

