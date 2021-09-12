https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/571915-rose-mcgowan-stumps-for-larry-elder-in-california-he-is-the

Actress and activist Rose McGowan hit the campaign trail to stump for California Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder on Sunday, alleging the wife of Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomBy defeating Newsom recall, pro-choice women would send a powerful message How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall Harris to hold fundraiser for McAuliffe ahead of Virginia governor’s race MORE (D) tried to suppress McGowan’s sexual assault claims against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan endorsed Elder, the leading challenger to Newsom in the state’s recall election, during a Sunday press conference in Los Angeles.

“Do I agree with him on every issue? No. So what?” McGowan said of Elder, according to the Daily Beast. “He is the better candidate. He is the better man.”

McGowan denounced the Democratic party throughout her endorsement speech for Elder, claiming that Newsom’s wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom offered her hush money in 2017 to stay quiet regarding her sexual assault allegations against Weinstein.

McGowan, one of the most vocal accusers of the former Hollywood producer, who was sentenced last year to 23 years in a separate rape case, said the Democrats were all working together to protect him.

“They’re all in on it,” she said, according to the Daily Beast.

A spokeswoman for Siebel Newsom slammed McGowan’s claim in a statement to Business Insider.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising to see political opponents launch these false attacks just days before the election. Their limited correspondence has been strictly as fellow survivors of sexual assault and in Jennifer’s former capacity leading the Representation Project, an organization that fights limiting gender stereotypes and norms,” the statement said.

Although Elder is regarded as the front-runner in the large field of challengers in Tuesday’s recall election, recent polls predict Newsom will come out victorious.

