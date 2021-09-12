https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/571882-sanders-on-manchin-not-supporting-bidens-spending-package-its-not

Vermont Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSunday shows preview: Biden issues new vaccine mandates; House committee marks up .5T reconciliation bill By defeating Newsom recall, pro-choice women would send a powerful message How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall MORE (I) said on Sunday that Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinSunday shows preview: Biden issues new vaccine mandates; House committee marks up .5T reconciliation bill ATF nominee’s fall is just latest defeat for gun control advocates On The Money — The Democratic divide on taxes MORE (D-W.Va.) not supporting President Biden Joe BidenFBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order Afghan pilots to be transferred to US base after fleeing to Uzbekistan: WSJ NATO head says alliance signed off on US withdrawal from Afghanistan MORE’s $3.5 trillion spending package was “not acceptable.”

“No, it’s absolutely not acceptable to me. I don’t think it’s acceptable to the president, to the American people, or to the overwhelming majority of the people in the Democratic Caucus,” Sanders told host Dana Bash Dana BashThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Questions on Biden agenda; unemployment benefits to end Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers Klobuchar points to Texas abortion law in discussing potential Breyer retirement MORE on CNN’s State of the Union.

“This is a consequential bill, it is hard to put a bill like this together at the end of the day I believe we will,” Sanders told Bash.

Mentioning that he worked with Manchin on the passing of the America Rescue Plan earlier this year, Sanders said he was hopeful the Senate would pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill package.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says Sen. Joe Manchin preferring $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion for the reconciliation bill is “absolutely not acceptable.” “Many of us made a major compromise in going from the $6 trillion bill that we wanted” down to $3.5 trillion, Sanders says. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/CNC24VD65f — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 12, 2021

Manchin said on Sunday that he would not support the $3.5 trillion package, which the Senate hopes to pass this week in order for the House to pass the measure by Sept. 27.

Manchin proposed a $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion spending package that will address child nutrition, unemployment, and adjusting the tax code.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

