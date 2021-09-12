https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/seal-who-killed-bin-laden-raises-eyebrows-when-he-reveals-what-americas-biggest-threat-is-now/

The former U.S. Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden says he’s not worried as much about new terrorist attacks on the country as he is internal division.

Robert O’Neill made his observations in an interview with Fox News on Friday, the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands more.

“My biggest concern is the division in this country,” O’Neill told the network.

“Most people are good to each other. But the anger and the division gets the ratings, and that’s what people hear,” he added.

“A lot of people know if they keep people divided they can stay in power and it’s wrong,” he continued.

“We can disagree with each other but we’re on the same team when it all comes down to it,” O’Neill added. The retired SEAL was on a team that went into a compound in Pakistan in 2011 after the U.S. obtained intelligence learning bin Laden’s location.“When I turned the corner, I saw Osama bin Laden standing there,” said O’Neill, going on to say he thought the al Qaeda founder who planned the 9/11 attacks may have been preparing to detonate a bomb. “He’s a threat, he’s going to […]