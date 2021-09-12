https://trishintel.com/sen-joe-manchin-ocasio-cortezs-claims-are-just-awful/

Senator Joe Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and fired back at New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her claims that he has “weekly huddles” with Exxon executives “totally false.”

“I don’t know that young lady that well, I really don’t,” responded Manchin. “I met her one time between sets here, but that’s it. We’ve not had any conversations. She’s speculating and saying things.”

– Advertisement –



Manchin was on CNN to explain his concerns with the Democrat proposed $3.5 trillion plan, saying he will not support even half that amount.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accused Manchin in a tweet of “killing people” and that he had “weekly huddles w/ Exxon.” Ocasio-Cortez continued to blame Manchin for giving “lobbyists their pen to write so-called bipartisan fossil fuel bills.” “Sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation.”

Manchin denied her claims, saying: “I keep my door open for everybody. That’s totally false.”

“Those type of superlatives, it’s just awful. And continue to divide, divide divide,” he said.

– Advertisement –



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

