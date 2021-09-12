https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/six-reasons-among-many-to-vote-for-larry-elder-this-week/

In this installment of their weekly Sunday Six conversation, PF Whalen and Parker Beauregard of The Blue State Conservative focus on six compelling reasons to vote Yes To Recall the horrendously inept and corrupt Gavin Newsom and mark the box next to the inimitable Larry Elder. Go to ElectElder.com to support the last few days of his campaign!

#6: Elder has a plan to improve outcomes for students .

Parker: The monopoly on public education is, without a doubt, the primary reason why more Americans than ever hate their own country (the best in human history) and also a significant roadblock for student advancement (family always comes first). Despite the vast spending on students, who could honestly say they’re smarter, more prepared for adulthood, or happier?

In no uncertain terms, we need to drastically overhaul the system to save America. Whereas the Marxist leanings of teachers were once relegated to college campuses, the effect of indoctrinating aspiring teachers between the impressionable ages of 18-22 has finally trickled into Pre-K and beyond. No student, if they are in a public school, is safe from brain damage that inevitably seeps in from leftist ideology. It is made all the more worse […]