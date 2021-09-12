https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/six-reasons-among-many-to-vote-for-larry-elder-this-week/
In this installment of their weekly Sunday Six conversation, PF Whalen and Parker Beauregard of The Blue State Conservative focus on six compelling reasons to vote Yes To Recall the horrendously inept and corrupt Gavin Newsom and mark the box next to the inimitable Larry Elder. Go to ElectElder.com to support the last few days of his campaign!
#6: Elder has a plan to improve outcomes for students .
Parker: The monopoly on public education is, without a doubt, the primary reason why more Americans than ever hate their own country (the best in human history) and also a significant roadblock for student advancement (family always comes first). Despite the vast spending on students, who could honestly say they’re smarter, more prepared for adulthood, or happier?
In no uncertain terms, we need to drastically overhaul the system to save America. Whereas the Marxist leanings of teachers were once relegated to college campuses, the effect of indoctrinating aspiring teachers between the impressionable ages of 18-22 has finally trickled into Pre-K and beyond. No student, if they are in a public school, is safe from brain damage that inevitably seeps in from leftist ideology. It is made all the more worse […]
Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker