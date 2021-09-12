https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/software-company-salesforce-offers-relocate-texas-employees-states-abortion-law/

Software company Salesforce has offered to relocate Texas-based employees over the state’s new abortion law.

Under the ‘Heartbeat Act,’ abortions as early as 6 weeks are banned after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The tech company’s offer was first reported by CNBC, then confirmed by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Twitter.

Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.❤️https://t.co/y5IKpm5fNs — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 11, 2021

“Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice,” Benioff wrote, with a heart emoji.

In the memo to employees obtained by CNBC, the software company said that it stands with “women at Salesforce and everywhere.”

“These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us — especially women,” the message said. “We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives. As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere.”

“With that being said, if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and members of your immediate family,” the note stated.

