https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/11/the-ethics-of-forced-employment-vaccination-by-dr-julie-ponesse/

Canadian professor Dr. Julie Ponesse is an expert in ethics who has been eloquently teaching college students for twenty years. Her story is one story, a profound story; and it is our story.

It is the story of a world gone mad, and the people within it – strong enough to recognize the brutal insanity.

This is the professor I want teaching my grandchildren. This is the teacher they deserve….

I despise those in power of every stripe who have put our world into this place of darkness. A place devoid of common intellectual sense, created by weakness, and driven by ideological minds with no regard for freedom, humanity or human purpose. Participation in evil enterprise it itself evil. My tribe will not participate. We stand defiant and resolute.

..”In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

Welcome to the revolution.

