Glenn Kessler was happy to have no privacy or freedom while in New York City. In fact, he was ‘impressed’ that everywhere he went there he had to show his ID and vaccine card.
‘Show us your papers,’ anyone?
Wow.
I have spent a weekend in New York City and it’s impressive how serious they are about vaccination. You cannot enter a bar, restaurant or museum without your vaccine card and ID carefully checked.
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 12, 2021
You cannot do ANYTHING without the government GRANTING YOU PERMISSION.
And he is IMPRESSED with this.
Holy crap you guys. So many Americans are just freakin’ broken.
“impressive”
— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 12, 2021
now just add polling place to the list
— Razor (@hale_razor) September 12, 2021
We imagine if Glenn had his ID ‘carefully checked’ when he went to vote he’d be screeching about oppression or rambling on about the bad orange man and January 6th.
Think you’re confusing the word “impressive” with “terrifying”
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2021
Yuuuuuuup.
“Impressive”? That’s the most authoritarian thing I’ve heard.
Well, next to Joe’s unconstitutional EO mandate.
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) September 12, 2021
It’s impressive how many think that any of that is a good thing. It’s also impressive how it will disrupt the already fragile economy
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 12, 2021
My definition of “impressive” is the polar opposite of yours. 😑
— Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) September 12, 2021
Samesies.
“Show us your papers.”
— WFT (@MuseSeeking) September 12, 2021
72% of black people are banned from bars, restaurants and museums.
— JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) September 12, 2021
What do you do if, say, you are too stupid to obtain said ID…..???
— SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) September 12, 2021
So bans on minorities is OK with you. Maybe rethink the Democrat return to Jim Crow.
Bad look I’d say.
— Kirk – 43 is a 🍆 (@Kirkralphb) September 12, 2021
But you know, it was IMPRESSIVE.
love how the WAPO fact checker runs with lies which anyone can fact check, OR, Glenn is auditioning for a gig at @TheBabylonBee
— Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 12, 2021
IDs for voting: racist
IDs to participate in overall society: impressive
Good job, Glenn.
— Shane Styles (@shaner5000) September 12, 2021
That’s a good little Biden lapdog, yup.
***
