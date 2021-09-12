https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/12/think-you-meant-terrified-glenn-kessler-dragged-for-being-impressed-after-having-to-show-his-id-and-vaccine-card-everywhere-in-nyc/

Glenn Kessler was happy to have no privacy or freedom while in New York City. In fact, he was ‘impressed’ that everywhere he went there he had to show his ID and vaccine card.

‘Show us your papers,’ anyone?

Wow.

I have spent a weekend in New York City and it’s impressive how serious they are about vaccination. You cannot enter a bar, restaurant or museum without your vaccine card and ID carefully checked. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 12, 2021

You cannot do ANYTHING without the government GRANTING YOU PERMISSION.

And he is IMPRESSED with this.

Holy crap you guys. So many Americans are just freakin’ broken.

“impressive” — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 12, 2021

now just add polling place to the list — Razor (@hale_razor) September 12, 2021

We imagine if Glenn had his ID ‘carefully checked’ when he went to vote he’d be screeching about oppression or rambling on about the bad orange man and January 6th.

Think you’re confusing the word “impressive” with “terrifying” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2021

Yuuuuuuup.

“Impressive”? That’s the most authoritarian thing I’ve heard. Well, next to Joe’s unconstitutional EO mandate. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) September 12, 2021

It’s impressive how many think that any of that is a good thing. It’s also impressive how it will disrupt the already fragile economy — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 12, 2021

My definition of “impressive” is the polar opposite of yours. 😑 — Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) September 12, 2021

Samesies.

“Show us your papers.” — WFT (@MuseSeeking) September 12, 2021

72% of black people are banned from bars, restaurants and museums. — JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) September 12, 2021

What do you do if, say, you are too stupid to obtain said ID…..??? — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) September 12, 2021

So bans on minorities is OK with you. Maybe rethink the Democrat return to Jim Crow.

Bad look I’d say. — Kirk – 43 is a 🍆 (@Kirkralphb) September 12, 2021

But you know, it was IMPRESSIVE.

love how the WAPO fact checker runs with lies which anyone can fact check, OR, Glenn is auditioning for a gig at @TheBabylonBee — Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 12, 2021

IDs for voting: racist

IDs to participate in overall society: impressive Good job, Glenn. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) September 12, 2021

That’s a good little Biden lapdog, yup.

