Massie appears with the legend Tom Woods. It’s a long clip, and I’ve only watched the first 21 minutes — but it’s just fantastic so far. Great stories, including Pelosi docking $500 from his Congressional paycheck because he wouldn’t bow to the Great Deception and don a zombie mask on the House floor.
.@ThomasEWoods has done 1,969 podcasts! It was my honor to join him for a second time. The subject this time: Biden’s illegal mandates.https://t.co/GKnj6zLvRy
video version:https://t.co/DTd0vBM60t
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 11, 2021
