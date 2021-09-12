https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thomas-massie-on-fire-telling-great-stories-ripping-on-pelosi/

Posted by Kane on September 12, 2021 1:34 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Massie appears with the legend Tom Woods. It’s a long clip, and I’ve only watched the first 21 minutes — but it’s just fantastic so far. Great stories, including Pelosi docking $500 from his Congressional paycheck because he wouldn’t bow to the Great Deception and don a zombie mask on the House floor.

Nancy with George and son Alex Soros

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...