Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota have criticized a proposal that would give an added $4,500 in tax credits to electric vehicles that are union-made in the United States, Reuters reported.

Most electric vehicles would be given a $7,500 tax credit, however that rebate would jump to $12,500 per car if the cars were union-made under the Democratic proposal.

The incentive was introduced on Friday as part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending package. By 2030, President BidenJoe BidenSocial media making political polarization worse: report Biden and UK’s Johnson to meet for talks this month: report Toyota, Honda knock union-made EV incentive in Dems’ spending package MORE aims to have electric vehicles make up at least half of the country’s car sales, according to Reuters.

The incentive favors Ford Motor Company, Chrysler parent Stellantis NV and General Motors, as all three companies have union workers who assemble their vehicles. However, that puts some U.S. companies like Tesla, and foreign car manufacturers doing business in the U.S., at a disadvantage.

Honda said in a statement to The Hill that the bill was “unfair” and “discriminatory,” saying that the company urged “Congress to remove discriminatory language tying unionization to incentives from its budget reconciliation proposal.”

“Honda is disappointed that the House Ways and Means Committee has proposed to expand the EV consumer tax incentive in an unfair manner that discriminates among EVs made by hard-working American auto workers based simply on whether they belong to a union,” the company said.

Toyota claimed the bill was “counter to the goal of carbon reduction” and also argued the move was discriminatory, in a statement to The Hill.

“The proposal to provide a $4,500 incentive exclusively for union-built electric vehicles runs counter to the goal of carbon reduction. The current Ways and Means Committee draft makes the objective of accelerating the deployment of electrified vehicles secondary to discriminating against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize,” Toyota said.

“Toyota will stand strong against proposals that disadvantage one American autoworker over another,” it added.

The House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Rep. Dan Kildee Daniel (Dan) Timothy KildeeDemocrats on key panel offer bill on solar tax incentive Overnight Energy: Manchin grills Haaland over Biden oil and gas review | Biden admin reportedly aims for 40 percent of drivers using EVs by 2030 | Lack of DOD action may have caused ‘preventable’ PFAS risks Equilibrium/ Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — Cockatoo cooperation key to suburban survival MORE (D-Mich.), who sits on the committee, said, “We want to make sure that people who make good wages, support their families and contribute those wages and benefits in their community are the primary beneficiaries of this,” according to The Detroit News.

