Election audits are gaining ground in swing states, Biden’s popularity is plummeting, “F Biden” is trending on Twitter, and Trump is lauded and applauded everywhere he goes. Take the hint, Joe: No one wants you around.

On his ride to visit  Shanksville, Penn., as part of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, poor Joe passed a sign that said, “F— Joe Biden.” He then used that to make the Sept. 11 memorial all about his battered ego.

Meanwhile, at the Holyfield-Belfort bout, boxing fans go crazy for a tanned and relaxed President Trump.

Gropey Joe isn’t nearly as popular with sports fans.

“F Biden” was even trending on Twitter for a while. It might still be trending, I wouldn’t put it past Twitter to take it down to hide the fact that people are growing sick of groggy Joe.

Trump paid visits and respects to New York City first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and received rousing applause after his talks. Biden was a no-show.

Biden, still reeling from a tragically handled evacuation of Afghanistan in which 13 troops were killed by a suicide bomber, was recently heckled and mocked as he toured parts of New Jersey and New York, typically Democrat strongholds, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. People greeted him with “F Biden” signs. Some Americans shouted their obscenity-laced opinions about the job Biden is doing. One yelled, “Resign, you tyrant!”

This was the same tour during which Biden said the word “tornado” is outdated.

“Looks like a tornado — they don’t call them that anymore — that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country.”

This marks the second weekend in a row in which sports fans, particularly college-aged young adults, have lashed out at Biden. Let’s see if we can’t make this last for the entire football season.

