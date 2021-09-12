https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-makes-surprise-visit-in-nyc-crowd-loves-it/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
SCOOP: NY firefighters break out in applause as President Trump makes surprise visit today pic.twitter.com/FBEhLxBbnf
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021
President Trump visited with FDNY this afternoon.
And then a surprise visit with police officers — Trump basically admits he is running in 2024
NOW – Trump meeting with police officers in New York City on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/3paBFOdXBY
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2021
Here’s the Full Video
Donald J. Trump Visits New York City Police and Fire Departments