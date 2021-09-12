https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-makes-surprise-visit-in-nyc-crowd-loves-it/

President Trump visited with FDNY this afternoon.

And then a surprise visit with police officers — Trump basically admits he is running in 2024

Here’s the Full Video

Donald J. Trump Visits New York City Police and Fire Departments

