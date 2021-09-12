https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/two-police-dogs-shot-in-the-face-and-they-dont-stop-fighting-the-armed-carjacker/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two K9s with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are recovering after an armed carjacking suspect shot both service dogs during a police pursuit early Saturday, authorities said.

K9 Ax was shot in the side of his face just after midnight while K9 Endo received gunshot wounds to his chin and paw nearly two hours later after separate confrontations with the suspect, who had fled into a wooded area.

“There is no doubt that K9 Ax and K9 Endo took bullets that were meant for my deputies,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a media briefing Saturday afternoon. “If the deputies would have gone into the woods, the first person to come in contact with Singleton, without a doubt, would have been shot.”

The sheriff praised the K9s, saying both had to be pulled away from the suspect even after they were shot.

Continue reading…

A fleeing armed carjacking suspect shot 2 of our K-9s this a.m. in the area of Deltona Gardens Apts & Lowe’s. He was wounded when deputies returned fire. K-9s alive & receiving great vet care. Suspect taken to hospital. @SheriffChitwood media briefing, 2 p.m. DeLand admin office pic.twitter.com/lblyDLLu1w — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 11, 2021





