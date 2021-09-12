https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/washington-university-student-senator-caught-throwing-away-american-flags-9-11-memorial/

A student senator at Washington University in St. Louis was caught on camera throwing away American flags that were placed on campus as memorial for 9/11.

The student, identified as Fadel Alkilani, is chairman of the student senate finance committee at the school.

Nathaniel Hope, a member of the UW College Republicans, caught Alkilani throwing away the flags and confronted him on video.

WOW: A student senator at @WUSTL was caught on video throwing away 2,977 American flags from conservative students’ 9/11: Never Forget Project memorial. Despicable. pic.twitter.com/j6Wf1mdyLl — YAF (@yaf) September 11, 2021

The flags are part of a project by the Young Americans for Freedom to remember those who lost their lives on that fateful day 20 years ago.

“YAF was alerted on Saturday that a memorial display had been destroyed by a member of student government at WU. The school is a participant in YAF’s 9/11: Never Forget Project, in which 2,977 flags are planted in the ground, one for each innocent murdered by radical Islamic terrorists,” YAF said in a press release.

Alkilani reportedly bragged about the vandalism on Twitter saying that he wanted to “protest against American imperialism and the 900,000 lives lost as a result of post 9/11 war,” but his Twitter account has now been locked and made private.

Hope told YAF that Alkilani had “no remorse” for what he was doing.

“He said that it was in violation of school rules,” Hope added. “He was also saying profanity.”

When contacted by YAF, Alkilani replied, “I did not violate any university or legal policy. Now go away.”

“According to students participating in the 9/11: Never Forget Project at WU, Alkilani also tried to destroy the display Friday night. He was told to stop after campus police were called. After being caught this morning, campus police were notified once more. This time they warned Alkilani he would be arrested if he disrupted the display again,” YAF added.

The stolen flags were eventually placed back in their spots on the lawn.

Another YAF memorial was also vandalized at Michigan State University.

“It’s stunning that someone would vandalize a memorial to the victims of the September 11th attacks, but it also underscores why we do this every year—to ensure that the innocent lives taken that day are never forgotten,” said MSU YAF Chairman Charlie Jones.

