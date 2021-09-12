https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-biden-announce-new-covid-19-measures-ahead-un-meeting-surgeon-general/

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday said Joe Biden will announce new Covid-19 measures ahead of his meeting with the UN on Tuesday.

Joe Biden last week already announced a federal vaccine mandate and ordered businesses with 100+ employees to vax their workers or test them weekly for Covid.

But that wasn’t enough tyranny.

Joe Biden will be announcing a new round of tyranny this week.

Joe Biden will unveil more “actions” in “the days ahead, especially on the global front … the president will be making announcements ahead of the UN general assembly about additional measures that we’re taking to help vaccinate the world,” Murthy told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday without offering details.

VIDEO:

Surgeon General: Biden will unveil more “actions” in “the days ahead, especially on the global front … the president will be making announcements ahead of the UN general assembly about additional measures that we’re taking to help vaccinate the world” pic.twitter.com/ItqGCsjsAZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2021

