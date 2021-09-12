https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-bill-maher-says-race-obsessed-left-embarrassing/

Bill Maher asserted that he continues to mock leftists because they are “embarrassing” him.

On the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian and political commentator bashed the race-obsessed left for promoting the “Black National Anthem” and promoting segregation in schools.

“To me, when people say to me sometimes like, ‘Boy, you know, you go after the left a lot these days. Why?’ Because you’re embarrassing me! That’s why I’m going after the left — in a way you never did before,” Maher said.

“Because you’re inverting things that I — I’m not going to give up on being liberal,” Maher continued. “This is what these teachers are talking about. That you’re taking children and making them hyper-aware of race in a way they wouldn’t otherwise be.”

TRENDING: Full VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Interviews President Donald Trump (Updated)

“When people say to me sometimes, ‘boy, you go after the Left a lot these days, why?’ I’m like ‘Because you’re embarrassing me!’” – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/u8kjGqExmr — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) September 11, 2021

“I think when you go down a road where you’re having two different national anthems, [and where] colleges … many of them have different graduation ceremonies for black and white, separate dorms — this is what I mean. Segregation,” Maher said. “You’ve inverted the idea. We’re going back to that under a different name.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

