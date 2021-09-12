http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KuvRJFSVKYI/

A falling stray cat can thank his lucky stars and stripes after his almost assuredly fatal plunge was broken by a fortunately placed American flag.

The incident went down at the Miami-Appalachian State game on Saturday after fans noticed a cat dangling from the upper deck and maneuvered “Old Glory” to make the save.

Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game #HardRockCat pic.twitter.com/qfQgma23Xm — Hollywood (@DannyWQAM) September 11, 2021

FANS CATCH FALLING CAT AT MIAMI GAME. 😱😱 (via @Yiannithemvp)

pic.twitter.com/PuQPVFjkCu — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 12, 2021

The flag definitely helped break the fall, though it’s unclear from the video whether the flag completely broke his fall. Nonetheless, the point is the flag certainly helped him survive the fall.

Miami won the game 25-23.

