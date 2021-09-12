http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7MIzIq2C4UE/

Actor and Trump supporter Jon Voight has proudly endorsed Larry Elder in the election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

In a video posted Sunday evening, Voight urged his fellow Americans to rid California of the “horror” that is Gavin Newsom, ushering in a new era of the once Golden State.

Voight stated:

My fellow Americans, we are in a disgusting war of left-wing mentality. How can we live with our children being exposed to this left, our governor Newsom, and his demands for shots? How can we be taken down by such wrongdoing against our freedom, our rights as humans, as Americans?

Let us vote for Elder, Larry Elder. Let our states be saved with truths, with a force of God’s rules, not leftist rules that will destroy our young. I will stand for Elder. I will ask all to vote for this man of dignity, of truths, not of power, not of lies.

We the people deserve a chance to bloom with our greatest gifts. Our children of God, we must save them from this deceit. Let us bring Elder in to reconstruct our state with integrity, with honor, with truths. Let us rid this horror, Newsom, and let our nation be lifted from this darkness.

We the people must understand and see these lies. And I want you all to remember our God-given gifts, our forefathers’ fight for our freedom of choice – not for mandatory or to force to control one’s beliefs – but to honor one’s will, one’s free will without control. For freedom, for our American dream, the dream all came from all over the world to be a part of. Freedom. And now it’s being destroyed, but I’ll pray and I will say that man is powerful and God’s love is here and we can all take our freedom back.

Because we are God’s true heroes, his children, his creation of free will, of love. And we all must not forget the truth. And we all must not fear, for God is here. And my fellow Americans, lies will die and truth will stay alive. Don’t allow our state to crumble any longer. Let us bring the California country to her best yet. Elder will help us save her.