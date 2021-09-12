https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/12/watch-there-was-some-sort-of-altercation-between-conor-mcgregor-and-machine-gun-kelly-at-the-vmas/

The VMA awards are tonight and one of the viral stories you’re sure to hear about tomorrow is an altercation between MMA fighter Conor McGregor and singer Machine Gun Kelly who arrived at the awards show with Megan Fox who wore this see-through dress:

Nobody seems to know exactly why McGregor and Kelly got into it, however:

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor seemingly got into a fight before the 2021 MTV #VMAs — photos. https://t.co/39GdIo71Mc — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) September 13, 2021

Things seemed to get a bit heated on tonight’s red carpet. Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Connor Mcgregor👀 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/WNNZwqSX0y — Rap Galore Official (@RapGalore) September 12, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Conor and Machine Gun Kelly going at it at the VMA’s. Conor would have whooped his ass. Don’t come at the king. 😡👑 pic.twitter.com/wRnjFXaPU3 — ☘️🇮🇪McGregor’s Burner (@McGregorsBurner) September 13, 2021

The New York Post reported that the fight may have started after McGregor threw a drink on Kelly:

Our source added that McGregor allegedly threw his drink at Kelly and then the fight broke out. “They scuffled then it settled down and Connor went for him again,” the source said, adding, that the photographers “weren’t happy” and were “saying they were going to boycott Connor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn’t walk.” It wasn’t immediately clear what the squabble was over but McGregor’s rep denied that the fight occurred despite the photo evidence. “Conor only fights fighters,” his rep told Page Six in a statement.

