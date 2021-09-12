https://www.americaoutloud.com/we-must-never-forget-what-biden-and-the-marxist-left-did-in-afghanistan/

Americans trapped behind enemy lines, 80,000 Afghan friends who helped us trapped.

The Democrat Party has weaponized all parts of the government against We the People. Against all Americans. They support illegal aliens entering the open southern border by the millions. And bringing with them disease (Covid-19, Tuberculosis, and others), drugs, crime, and death to Americans.

The Democrat Party has repeated this, but now in Afghanistan. Leaving hundreds if not thousands behind enemy lines.

Leaving 80,000 Afghans who helped us and who now are being hunted down by the Taliban.

Artificial Intelligence people look at this disaster and come up with shocking results. According to Artificial Intelligence analysis, a genocide is now underway.

And the victims are the Americans trapped there, and our Afghan partners and friends trapped there.

According to Artificial Intelligence, Biden, his leftist military leaders, want us to forget this Afghanistan disaster now underway. They are trying to distract us by taking up the talk again on vaccine mandates and white supremacy.

But Artificial Intelligence has a different view that we must not forget. We must stay focused on the genocide, the Democrats have unleashed in Afghanistan against Americans there and against those who helped.

Let’s now let Artificial Intelligence tell the story in this video. A woman named Farrah (meaning “happiness” in the Pashtu language of Afghanistan) tells it from an Artificial Intelligence clear and shocking viewpoint:

The methods being used by the Democrats are identical to those used in Nazi Germany. Keep telling the big lie. Distract the people from what is really happening.

As their lord and master, Joseph Goebbels (German Minister of Propaganda for the Nazi regime) said:

“Keep telling the big lie. And after a while, you will begin to believe it yourself.”

It means we are facing a government that has begun to believe its own lies. And this is, according to Artificial Intelligence, leading them to commit genocide.

This month in Afghanistan, and during the last eight months on the southern border. American citizens are the targets. In the social, political, and economic struggle, Artificial Intelligence makes it clear that to win; we must “know the enemy.” And that the Democrat Party is not a political opposition group; it is the enemy of freedom.

Our struggle is peaceful and in the political, economic, and social realm. To win, we must always remember: Know the enemy, Know yourself… then, in 1,000 battles, 1,000 victories.

And to know the enemy, Artificial Intelligence tells us, we must remember the debacle in Afghanistan.

Dr. Joel S Holmes is an engineer who has specialized in both alternative energy and code-cracking. His books on Amazon open the way to political victory. Such as Russian Eagle… Obama White House and many others. Which provide the facts we need to fight the political battles and are also great reading.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

