https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/were-not-done-yet-biden-announce-more-pandemic-measures

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek ‘masks don’t work… wait just kidding‘ Murthy on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s new Covid vaccine mandates – calling them an “appropriate legal measure” to keep people safe.

Murthy, a known flip-floper, also “challenged the notion that Biden’s new policies reflect a flip-flop from the idea that vaccination should not be mandated,” saying that they were simply responding to a situation ‘that’s changed due to the Delta variant,’ according to Politico.

“From the beginning, the president and all of us said ‘we’ve got to use every lever we have to fight this pandemic,” said Murthy.

Of course, given that Biden and Fauci are on record opposing vaccine mandates – Murthy’s word salad is simply a lie.

Murthy also said there’s more to come

“We’re not done yet,” said Murthy, adding that while vaccines are the ‘backbone’ of the government’s multi-pronged effort, “we know that there are other mitigation measures,” including masking, testing and social distancing.

“How quickly we get to a level where cases are low and stay low really depends on what we do collectively – not just the government – but each of us, as private citizens and what universities and schools and businesses do. If we work quickly to get people vaccinated, then we will get there faster,” he continued, adding “one of the things we cannot afford to do is allow the Covid-19 experience to turn us against each other. Our enemy is the virus, it is not each other,” (a line he repeated on ABC).

We somehow missed Murthy’s condemnation of liberals wishing death on unvaccinated Americans.

Speaking on CNN, Murthy then said that President Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of Covid-19 before the UN General Assembly meets – though he didn’t elaborate on what those may be.

“The president will be making announcements ahead of the UN General Assembly about additional measures that we’re taking to help vaccinate the world,” said Murthy.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on mandates: “The data tells us that these requirements work… a lot of businesses are actually relieved that these are going into place.” https://t.co/LlQHgBG9iU pic.twitter.com/ky2TtAJ1fP — The Hill (@thehill) September 12, 2021

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on mandates: “The reason that we are pursuing some of these requirements is, again, we know a lot of businesses have welcomed it. We know that it will help keep workplaces safe.” https://t.co/LlQHgBG9iU pic.twitter.com/2djGPmPts8 — The Hill (@thehill) September 12, 2021

“There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially in the global front,” he added.

“We also know this virus transcends borders … That’s why, even as we execute this plan at home, we need to continue fighting the virus overseas, continue to be the arsenal of vaccines.”

