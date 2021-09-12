https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/09/12/woke-florida-college-students-chime-in-on-how-9-11-should-be-taught-n442008
About The Author
Related Posts
'Progressives' Make a Claim so Bogus About Lauren Boebert That Even CNN Steps in to Correct Record
July 12, 2021
Bourbon on the Rocks WAAM Radio Edition June 20, 2021
June 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy