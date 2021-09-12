https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/12/you-think-your-patience-is-running-out-lol-fk-you-epic-thread-from-the-unvaccinated-kicks-so-much-as-and-takes-all-the-names/

This thread from Dr. Strangetweet made this editor angry cry.

Going through the history of what Americans have done in the name of public health and why so many of us may not be too hip on any more mandates or rules or regulations to ‘protect us’ because we’re apparently too stupid to protect ourselves is absolutely infuriating.

You ever been so mad you cried?

Take a look:

We.

All.

Stayed.

Home.

BOOM.

Yup.

Awww yes, because apparently, you can’t catch COVID if you’re protesting or looting. The virus is super woke and stuff.

Fauci has changed his mind and his guidance more than anyone.

It didn’t work.

This this this!

YUP. WE FEEL THIS.

Maybe Team Biden should try listening to the ‘unvaccinated’ for once.

***

