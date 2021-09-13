https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/about-50-demonstrators-show-up-at-justice-brett-kavanaughs-house-to-protest-texas-heartbeat-law/

As Twitchy reported last week, a group called ShutDownDC was organizing a protest in front of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house, claiming they’d been to the Supreme Court but he wasn’t there. They’re upset about Texas’ heartbeat law and anything for that matter that would reduce the number of abortions performed, but they’re also very woke and gave instructions about how to properly perform domestic terrorism:

Damn, the addendum to this notice is @uhactually bait. pic.twitter.com/YTYMERyRFK — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) September 7, 2021

Don’t compare pro-lifers to the Taliban, because that would be Islamophobic, everyone.

The Washington Examiner’s Nik Rowan estimated there were about 50 people in attendance:

Here in Chevy Chase with @VenturaReport where a small activist crowd has gathered to go protest at Brett Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/PmfsjYTFR9 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 13, 2021

Protesters marching to Brett Kavanaugh’s house to protest his vote in the Texas heartbeat bill case and to demand his resignation. pic.twitter.com/F7enjIKJBi — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) September 13, 2021

There are about 50 people here pic.twitter.com/NxBNJXjjmw — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) September 13, 2021

Don’t think these people are capable of reproduction. — Bob Thomas (@liobserver) September 13, 2021

Protesting people’s homes is not great. https://t.co/QHeadNJk1W — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 13, 2021

So deranged to protest at someone’s home. — Andrew Amarone (@andrew_amarone) September 13, 2021

Uncouth to say the least. Totally classless. — FREEFORNOW! (@unfetterednfree) September 13, 2021

Doubt any could even explain precisely why. — Stringfellow Hawke 🇺🇸 (@Stringfellow267) September 13, 2021

Because abortion is nothing less than a sacrament to these people … it’s even a specifically enumerated constitutional right, according to Joe Scarborough.

The balls on these people — Jem’s (@Jemsnatural) September 13, 2021

Harassing someone at home is not protesting.

This needs to be made a serious crime. — Bryant Cullen (@Hexx4444) September 13, 2021

Not speech, intimidation. — Ivory Bill (@Genterline) September 13, 2021

Arrest them all for harassment. — 🇺🇸 JoannieB 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JoannieBeeGood) September 13, 2021

Come to my house! pic.twitter.com/kTsAOnNMWB — Jerry Maren (@jerry_maren) September 13, 2021

Why don’t conservatives start protesting in front of liberal judges’ homes? Because conservatives are better people. Yes, better human beings. — Blissmananda (@SimonBe08722451) September 13, 2021

Why do they hate his house so much? — CamDog (@CollinsKarlos) September 13, 2021

No harridans in handmaidens costumes?

Can’t be an official protest then. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) September 13, 2021

True, no one even went to the trouble of doing the “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplay.

