https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/about-50-demonstrators-show-up-at-justice-brett-kavanaughs-house-to-protest-texas-heartbeat-law/

As Twitchy reported last week, a group called ShutDownDC was organizing a protest in front of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house, claiming they’d been to the Supreme Court but he wasn’t there. They’re upset about Texas’ heartbeat law and anything for that matter that would reduce the number of abortions performed, but they’re also very woke and gave instructions about how to properly perform domestic terrorism:

Don’t compare pro-lifers to the Taliban, because that would be Islamophobic, everyone.

The Washington Examiner’s Nik Rowan estimated there were about 50 people in attendance:

Because abortion is nothing less than a sacrament to these people … it’s even a specifically enumerated constitutional right, according to Joe Scarborough.

True, no one even went to the trouble of doing the “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplay.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...