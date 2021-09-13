https://www.dailywire.com/news/actress-rose-mcgowan-endorses-larry-elder-for-ca-gov-put-a-stake-in-the-heart-of-evil

Republican candidate for California governor, Larry Elder, can add one more celebrity name to his list of supporters — Charmed actress and MeToo activist Rose McGowan.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Elder has a few famous faces on his side as he heads into the state’s recall election on September 14, including Clint Eastwood and Chuck Norris. But most of the entertainment industry has aligned for the current governor, Gavin Newsom.

Comedian George Lopez, singer John Legend, actors Mark Ruffalo and Elijah Wood, and directors Rob Reiner, Steven Spielberg, and J.J. Abrams are just a few of the Hollywood heavy-hitters who have either endorsed Newsom or donated money to his campaign.

McGowan hopes to lend some of her own star power to Elder in the closing days of the race.

The actress began her speech at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Sunday by saying, she “finally came to a point” where she realized she was not a Democrat. “Everyone who has harassed, stalked, and stolen from me in my time in Hollywood has been a Democrat,” she said, adding, “This is not a country or a state for everyone. This is a country for the few.”

McGowan then revealed that she became familiar with Elder through his radio show, saying, “I used to listen to Larry Elder after I’d drive home from the set. Sometimes I’d even pull over and use a fake name, usually Tracy, to call in. And from him, I learned about the corruption of the teachers union in this state.”

She described Democrats as “cult leaders” who “keep you in fear, they keep you in doubt.” In contrast, McGowan said she believes in Elder because she “[knows] his mind.”

The 48-year-old then posed this question to the crowd: “Why not change? Why not go big? Why not put a stake in the heart of evil? Because that’s what this really is. This is good and this is evil.”

McGowan then endorsed Elder officially, saying that while she may not agree with him on all the issues, “he’s the better man and the better candidate.”

“My money’s on Elder,” she finished, “I really appreciate anybody watching or reading this to think differently. To be brave. Do something that’s weird. Like maybe voting Republican, even though it will feel strange.”

During her appearance, McGowan also reiterated claims she made on podcast host Dave Rubin’s show last week that Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, called her before a 2017 New York Times report on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s abuse scandal, offering McGowan a bribe to if she would help suppress the story.

Siebel Newsom denied the accusation in a statement to Insider, saying, “It’s disappointing but not surprising to see political opponents launch these false attacks just days before the election. Their limited correspondence has been strictly as fellow survivors of sexual assault and in Jennifer’s former capacity leading the Representation Project, an organization that fights limiting gender stereotypes and norms.”

Elder told Fox LA he’s not certain McGowan’s claims are true but said that McGowan has produced emails from Newsom’s wife which establish that the two did have some correspondence.

