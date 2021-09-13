https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-democrats-are-cheating-in-california/

San Fernando Valley republicans told ‘you already voted’

SOURCE — KTLA 5

At El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills, some Republican voters say they were told the computers showed them as already having voted, even though they had not.

West Hills resident Estelle Bender, 88, said she was far from the only person who was being told incorrectly that they had already voted. Bender said she filled out a provisional ballot and “left really angry.”

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office said in a statement that provisional ballots are a “failsafe option” to ensure that everyone’s votes are counted.