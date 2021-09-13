https://www.axios.com/amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-justices-b1ed8ea8-6a8e-403c-aa07-3e1f5a1f636d.html

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett pushed back Sunday on perceptions that biases have crept into the highest court in the U.S., per the Louisville Courier Journal.

Why it matters: The comments by the Trump-appointed conservative justice come weeks after the Supreme Court allowed Texas’ ban on most abortions to remain in place, in a 5-4 vote that President Biden called “an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights.”

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Texas’ ban.

Of note: Barrett was asked by students at the event, hosted by the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center, about the abortion ruling and the court’s decision last month to order the Biden administration to reinstate former President Trump’s “Remain-in-Mexico” policy.

She replied that it would be “inappropriate” to discuss specific cases, according to AP.

What she’s saying: Barrett said she wanted the event guests to know that the Supreme Court “is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks,” per the Courier Journal.

She said “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties” and added that justices are “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too,” WHAS 11 reports.

