Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) faced intense backlash and mockery online on Monday evening after attending the Met Gala, an event where individual tickets reportedly cost $30,000, in a designer dress that stated, “Tax The Rich.”

NEW – Democrat Rep. AOC wears a “Tax The Rich” dress at #MetGala, where a ticket costs $30,000 to attend.pic.twitter.com/V9B7UGoGX5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

“Individual tickets are reportedly priced at $30,000 a piece, a far cry from when [Vogue editor-in-chief Anna] Wintour first took over the running of the event in 1995 when they were just $1,000,” Newsweek reported. “Then there are the tables, typically bought by brands and fashion houses. These reportedly start at $275,000.”

AOC was widely mocked and criticized online, including by her supporters, for the stunt, including:

Ej Dickson , senior writer at Rolling Stone, tweeted: “Am I the only one who thinks this is really f***ing stupid[?] 1) The dress is ugly, 2) She’s at a $35k per person event and this isn’t nearly the own she thinks it is. 3) The dress is ugly. I mean I love her but come on this is so dumb. Peak girl boss s**t.”

, senior writer at Rolling Stone, tweeted: “Am I the only one who thinks this is really f***ing stupid[?] 1) The dress is ugly, 2) She’s at a $35k per person event and this isn’t nearly the own she thinks it is. 3) The dress is ugly. I mean I love her but come on this is so dumb. Peak girl boss s**t.” Glenn Greenwald , a progressive blogger, tweeted: “Lots of people commenting snidely on the lack of masks and social distancing in this opulent indoor event in the middle of a pandemic but — as was true of Obama’s indoor bash — COVID wasn’t invited to the #MetGala and these are the sophisticated people who aren’t in danger.”

, a progressive blogger, tweeted: “Lots of people commenting snidely on the lack of masks and social distancing in this opulent indoor event in the middle of a pandemic but — as was true of Obama’s indoor bash — COVID wasn’t invited to the #MetGala and these are the sophisticated people who aren’t in danger.” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted: “I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke.”

tweeted: “I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke.” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The “tax the rich” dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?”

tweeted: “What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The “tax the rich” dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?” Stephen Taylor , political commentator, tweeted: “This is such a political miscalculation. It’s quite amazing to be watching it in realtime.”

, political commentator, tweeted: “This is such a political miscalculation. It’s quite amazing to be watching it in realtime.” Jacques , political commentator, tweeted: “I thought maybe the progressives were being too harsh on AOC lately but nope, they were right lmao.”

, political commentator, tweeted: “I thought maybe the progressives were being too harsh on AOC lately but nope, they were right lmao.” Lisa Boothe , Fox News commentator, tweeted: “Outside of AOC being tone deaf and a complete hypocrite, the dress is ugly.”

, Fox News commentator, tweeted: “Outside of AOC being tone deaf and a complete hypocrite, the dress is ugly.” Scott Lincicome , Cato Institute, tweeted: “Really looking forward to the Versace guillotine sponsored by Boeing.”

, Cato Institute, tweeted: “Really looking forward to the Versace guillotine sponsored by Boeing.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted: “Cost per Ticket: $30,000. Virtue signaling to your base while partying—without a mask—with the people you claim to hate: Priceless.”

tweeted: “Cost per Ticket: $30,000. Virtue signaling to your base while partying—without a mask—with the people you claim to hate: Priceless.” Batya Ungar-Sargon, Newsweek editor, tweeted: If you spent your whole life trying, you couldn’t come up with a better illustration of woke progressivism as smokescreen for class that perpetuates inequality than the progressive avatar at the pinnacle of conspicuous consumption being feted with a cheeky slogan across her back.

