https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/aoc-wears-high-end-designer-tax-rich-dress-30000-per-ticket-met-gala/

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore a dress adorned with the words “tax the rich” to the $30,000 per ticket Met Gala on Monday evening.

It was the Socialist’s first time attending the ritzy event.

The white mermaid gown was created by Brother Vellies, whose hand bags alone cost over a grand.

aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/utsxXBXEIl — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 13, 2021

TRENDING: According to VAERS Website: There Were 3,296 COVID Vaccine Deaths in US Since July 24 – Or an Average of 70 Deaths per Day

NEW – Democrat Rep. AOC wears a “Tax The Rich” dress at #MetGala, where a ticket costs $30,000 to attend.pic.twitter.com/V9B7UGoGX5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

“We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given,” Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies and the founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, told Vogue Magazine. “We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future.”

AOC also sells a $58 “Tax the Rich” hoodie in her merch shop.

A table at the Met Gala goes for $275,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

