FILE PHOTO: New homes line a street in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank in Australia, May 26, 2017. Picture taken May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed FILE PHOTO: New homes line a street in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank in Australia, May 26, 2017. Picture taken May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

September 14, 2021

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Prices for Australian residential properties in the major cities climbed a record 6.7% in the June quarter versus the previous quarter amid super-low borrowing costs and strong demand for work-at-home property.

Data out on Tuesday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed gains across the country, led by an 8.2% jump in Canberra and an 8.1% rise in Sydney, while Melbourne grew 6.1%.

Prices were up a steep 16.8% on the same quarter of last year. The total value of Australia’s 10.7 million residential dwellings rose by a record A$596.4 billion ($439.37 billion) in the June quarter, to stand at A$8.9 trillion.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

