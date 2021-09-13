https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-moment-from-blinken-hearing/

Congressman Scott Perry manhandles Antony Blinken during testimony today. It’s worth watching the full clip, but starting at 3:40 things get interesting as Perry questions Blinken over an FBI interview related to Hunter Biden, Burisma and Blue State Strategies. Blinken is not prepared for the question nor is he pleased.

Awesome moment.

Different Highlight — ‘Get some credibility, just own it. It was a horrible failure.’





