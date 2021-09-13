https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/babylon-bee-wasted-no-time-announcing-aocs-next-move-after-wearing-tax-the-rich-dress-at-met-gala/
We told you Monday evening about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress to the Met Gala, and nothing says “stick it to the man” like laughing along with the elite in attendance:
aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/utsxXBXEIl
— ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 13, 2021
Iconic… ironic… whatever!
Teen Vogue sure was impressed:
👏 @AOC everyone!!! 👏 #MetGala https://t.co/Bs5mX9BB9i pic.twitter.com/neC6YJsh4o
— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) September 14, 2021
It didn’t take long for the Babylon Bee to announce AOC’s next move, which would be considered satire if it weren’t so believable:
AOC Now Selling ‘Tax The Rich’ Caviar For Just $10,000 A Canhttps://t.co/u1HIl7q3hA
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 14, 2021
Yep, nailed it!
Damn you guys are quick
— Ryan Rosse (@ryanarosse) September 14, 2021
LMFAO! https://t.co/PHKiT4UZU3
— Wicked Kangaroo (@WickedKangaroo) September 14, 2021
You’re giving her ideas, Bee! https://t.co/Lli8MpfEnE
— ❌ Steve C ❌ (@steve_c_6242) September 14, 2021
Rest assured AOC will find a way to turn any and all mockery of the self-inflicted irony into victim status.