https://redstate.com/joesquire/2021/09/13/bernie-sanders-is-pretending-to-be-a-fighter-again-n442096
About The Author
Related Posts
BOMBSHELL: Did Taliban Pay Afghan Military Commanders to Surrender Cities in Advance
August 15, 2021
Sir Charles Dunks on Cancel Culture
June 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy